Bhubaneswar: The Forest wing of the state Vigilance department – which has been functioning since 1979 – is presently grappling with a severe manpower crunch that has hindered effective action against the smuggling of forest produce and minerals.

According to sources, the primary role of the Forest wing is to stop the smuggling of forest produce and minerals while simultaneously giving technical assistance to the Vigilance concerning cases on agriculture and forest. The sources also said that the Forest wing officials are deputed from the Vigilance department. The wing, under the Directorate of Vigilance, is split into two ranges – Southern range and Northern range. While Southern range covers Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Berhampur divisions, Sambalpur, Balasore, Koraput and Rourkela divisions fall under Northern range. Initially, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-the rank official was heading the Forest wing which was headquartered in Cuttack. Each unit of the Forest wing was having a ranger, a forester, and a guard.

However, in subsequent years, some structural changes were effected as per the decision of the Vigilance and Forest department. Consequently, one forester and two guards were appointed under the deputy conservator of forests (DCF).

However, it is a matter of grave concern that the Forest wing is presently gasping for life, while it has no presence in Rourkela. This apart, ACF and ranger posts in Sambalpur, Berhampur, and Koraput division units are lying vacant. Similarly, forest guards have not been deployed in Balasore and Cuttack units, while the situation in Bhubaneswar unit is no different. Moreover, Berhampur and Koraput units are manned by only one forester and guard each while Sambalpur unit has only one forester.

According to sources, the Vigilance directorate has instructed all its Forest wing units to register at least 180 cases of smuggling of forest produce and minerals. But the target has remained a distant dream, thanks to severe manpower crunch. The situation has come to such a pass that officials and employees of the Cuttack unit are helping in the raids conducted by Balasore, Berhampur, and Bhubaneswar units.

As per data, the Forest wing had registered 90 cases in 2017, 122 in 2018, 146 in 2019, 96 in 2020, 88 in 2021, 140 in 2022 and 114 in 2023. Vigilance Director Yashwant Jethwa said, “Recruitment to the vacant posts in this wing is a continuous process. The directorate has sent a proposal to the government in this regard and the vacant posts will be filled in coming days.”

SATYAJIT ROUT, OP