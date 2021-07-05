Mumbai: Human rights activist and Elgar Parishad accused Stan Swamy breathed his last Monday after suffering a cardiac attack. He was 84. Stan Swamy, who was admitted to a private hospital here since May, was in the Intensive Care Unit and was put on a ventilator Sunday. Doctors had stated his condition to be ‘very critical’.

Swamy’s lawyer Mihir Desai informed the Bombay High Court of the activist’s demise when the bail plea came up for hearing. Desai told the court that Swamy’s condition deteriorated after Sunday midnight as his oxygen level fell drastically. All the efforts to revive him by the doctors failed.

“His (Swamy) health has deteriorated and he has difficulty breathing as his oxygen levels have been fluctuating,” Desai had said Sunday. “This could be a result of long-term post-Covid complications,” he had added.

