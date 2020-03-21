New Delhi: No live sporting action is on television this weekend because of the sporting calendar coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Star Sports, however, is looking to make up for that by airing one-hour programmes documenting the highlights of the Indian’s team World Cup victories in 1983 and 2011.

“Star Sports brings to your screens one-hour programmes documenting the highlights of the glorious achievements of our Indian heroes during the 1983 World Cup final (between India and West Indies), 2007 ICC World T20 final (between India and Pakistan) and the historic 2011 World Cup (between India and Sri Lanka),” said Star Sports in its statement.

“If you missed watching the story of India’s greatest win in 1983 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground — scene of India’s greatest cricketing triumph which saw Kapil Dev’s side lift the coveted title for the first time — or the epic last-over thriller against Pakistan in the 2007 World Cup final in Johannesburg where M.S. Dhoni led India’s triumph against arch-rivals Pakistan, now’s your time to reminiscence cricketing folklore!”

India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa was one of several sports events that have been postponed due to restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the pandemic that has claimed nearly 9,000 lives around the world.

IANS