ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: To curb road accidents during the winter season, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours, the State Transport Authority (STA) has introduced a proactive measure to ensure the safety of drivers. As part of this initiative, free tea is being distributed to drivers along highways to help them stay alert and refreshed. The initiative, which runs between 3am and 6am, has been implemented on several major highways across the state.

The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are coordinating this effort in collaboration with local volunteers. Identified hotspots such as roadside dhabas and toll gates serve as distribution points where tea is offered to drivers of long-distance vehicles, including buses, trucks, and taxis. STA officials, staff, and volunteers are also utilising these interactions to educate drivers about the risks of driving under fatigue, drowsiness, and road hypnosis. Drivers are being informed about accident-prone areas, commonly referred to as black spots, and advised to remain cautious, especially during foggy conditions that significantly impair visibility. Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur has issued directives to all RTOs through the Joint Commissioner (Road Safety) to ensure the continuity of this initiative until December 31.

This directive aligns with the Commerce and Transport Department’s broader goal to enhance driver awareness and improve road safety standards across the state. Thakur said that winter driving conditions present unique challenges, including dense fog that reduces visibility and increased vehicular movement in forested and hilly regions due to seasonal picnickers. The STA has identified several factors contributing to road accidents, such as driver inexperience, negligence, fatigue, improper parking, and violations of road safety norms. Additionally, road hypnosis—a condition where a driver remains physically alert but mentally unresponsive due to monotony—has been flagged as a significant cause of accidents. Statistics indicate a spike in road accidents during December, particularly during nighttime and early morning hours.

To combat this trend, the STA has intensified its efforts to ensure drivers remain well-rested and vigilant. Alongside distributing tea, awareness campaigns are being conducted to sensitize drivers about safe driving practices. The STA’s initiative aims to bring about a noticeable reduction in road accidents during the winter months, thereby ensuring safer travel for all road users. The department remains committed to exploring and implementing innovative measures to safeguard lives on the roads.