Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday approved three investment proposals worth Rs 6,923.26 crore with an employment potential of 4,638 persons.

The 22nd High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposals here.

The HLCA approved the proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Private Ltd for setting up a 30 MTPA beneficiation plant in two phases at Deojhar in Keonjhar district with a total investment of Rs 1,426.75 crore, said an official.

The project will provide employment to about 884 people.

It also approved the proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Private Ltd for expansion of the pellet plant capacity of the 24 MTPA pellet plant in three phases at Bhitargarh city in Paradip with additional investment of Rs 3,396.51 crore.

It will create employment for 954 people.

The proposal of Orissa Metaliks Private Limited for setting up a 1.2 MTPA integrated steel plant along with 225MW CPP at Nayagarh in Keonjhar district with a total investment of Rs 2,100 crore got the nod of the HLCA.

It will provide employment to 2,800 people.

