Bhubaneswar: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government Sunday appointed Raj Kumar Sharma as Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department. He will continue to be the Chairman, OSMCL.

Sanjeev Chopra is the new Agriculture Production Commissioner, and will also continue as the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, and Additional Chief Secretary, A&FE Department.

Principal Secretary of Commerce & Transport Department, Madhu Sudan Padhi will be the new Principal Secretary of Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department.

Satyabrata Sahu will now be the Principal Secretary, Revenue & DM Department. Bishnupada Sethi has been appointed Principal Secretary, School & Mass Education Department, and will hold additional charge of Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department, and Principal Secretary, I&PR Department.

Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, ST&SC Development and M&BCW Department, will now hold additional charge of Principal Secretary, MS&ME Department.

Hemant Sharma is the new Principal Secretary, Industries Department, with additional charge of Principal Secretary, SD&TE Department, and Chairman, IPICOL.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, A&FE Department, will be the Officer on Special Duty, GA & PG Department, while Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Commissionercum-Secretary, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, will hold additional charge of Commissioner-cumSecretary, W&CD Department.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, MD, IPICOL, will hold additional charge of Additional Secretary, Industries Department, and Executive Director, IDCO and Odisha Film Development Corporation.

PNN