Bhubaneswar: The state government has claimed that it is taking steps to protect the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles and their eggs ahead of the nesting season of the reptiles. Presiding over a high-powered committee (HPC) meeting on the protection and conservation of Olive Ridley turtles, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said, “Like the previous year, this year too, the state government is providing the necessary support in this regard.” Since November 2023, seasonal operations for the protection and conservation of Olive Ridley Turtles have started and the Central Monitoring Unit is functioning at the State Wildlife Headquarters.

Like last year, this year 66 patrolling camps (61 onshore and 5 offshore) will work with mobile phones and other facilities. Joint patrolling of the sea will be conducted with the help of the Forest Department, Indian Coast Guard, Fisheries Department, and Marine Police. Funds have been allocated to the respective Coastal Forestry Divisions for the protection and conservation of Olive Ridley turtles. High-speed boats have been deployed for the protection and conservation of Olive Ridley sea turtles in Rajnagar Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhadrak Wildlife Sanctuary, and Berhampur (T) Division. Babu Bali, Agarnasi, Nua Devi Nasi Island and Lugabandh among others will be the hotspots for sea traffic patrolling. District Magistrates and SPs of coastal districts have been directed to extend necessary cooperation to the divisional forest officers (DFOs) concerned as in previous years for the protection of Olive Ridley sea turtles.

This apart, the Home department will deploy seven sections of APR force for joint sea patrolling with Forest department staff during the nesting season of the Olive Ridleys as per requisition of DFOs concerned (4 APR units for Mangrove Forest Division, Rajnagar, and each for Bhadrak, Puri and Berhampur Divisions). Marine Police stationed at Talchua and Dhamara will provide seagoing vessels during the joint sea patrolling with the Forest department. The fisheries and Animal Resources (F&ARD) Department informed about the recent enhancement of compensation amount. The Director of Fisheries will ensure wide publicity of the enhanced compensation. Further, the department will take steps for early amendment of the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation (OMFR) Act for enhancement of fines as well.

Temporary berthing facilities for the Indian Coast Guard, Forest Department, and Fisheries Department for the seized vessels are to be provided by the three port authorities, free of charge. The Commissioner, Commerce and Transport department will take steps to provide berthing facilities for the seized vessels.

Meanwhile, Defense Research Development Organisation (DRDO) authorities will ensure that there is no missile testing during the mass nesting period, which could affect the breeding and mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha.