Bhubaneswar: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, approved Monday 12 investment projects worth Rs 2,071 crore. These projects, if grounded, would create employment opportunities for 3,535 persons. The panel approved the proposal of Swosti Premium to set up Gopalpur Palm Resort in Ganjam at an investment of Rs 95 crore. It would create employment opportunities for 230 persons.

Pushpam Realty will set up a resort and spa facility in Puri district with an investment of Rs 67.27 crore and provide employment opportunities for 500 persons.

The government has also approved the proposal of Ashribad Engineering and Construction Private Limited to set up a 5-star hotel in Khurda at an investment of Rs 59.33 crore. The hotel will provide employment opportunities for 151 people.

Similarly, Shree Metaliks Ltd’s proposal to set up iron ore beneficiation and pellet making plant in Keonjhar at an investment of Rs 650 crore got the panel’s nod. This project would provide employment opportunities for 750 persons.

The approved proposals include Siddhiridhi International Pvt Ltd to set up a billet and pellet plant in Keonjhar (Rs 308 crore), Panchawati Steels to set up a sponge iron and steel billet plant in Keonjhar (Rs 203 crore), JK Blotech Limited for establishment of grain based ethanol and power plant in Cuttack (Rs 215 crore), LMB Conglomerate Pvt Ltd to set up Ethanol plant in Sundargarh (Rs 148 crore) and Rourkela Sponge LLP to set up ethanol plant in Sundargarh (Rs 135 crore), it was learnt.

Further, the proposal of Utkal Feeds Pvt Ltd to set up hatchery, breeder parent & egg layer units in Khurda and Dhenkanal with investment of Rs 54.17 crore was also approved by the SLSWCA.

Among others, Spino Paper and Boards Pvt Ltd’s proposal to set up a Kraft paper and Duplex board manufacturing unit in Cuttack with investment of Rs.56.17 crore and proposal of Hindustan Aqua Pvt Ltd to set up a Logistic Park with cold chain, food court, retail facility and entertainment centre in Puri at an investment of Rs 80 crore were approved in the meeting.