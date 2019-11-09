Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday appointed senior IPS officer Ravi Kant as the Special Resident Commissioner of Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi.

A notification, issued by the state Home Department, said Ravi Kant has been given new assignment in New Delhi.

The 1998 batch officer is currently serving as an officer in special duty.

According to government sources, Kant is the first appointee to the special resident commissioner post at Odisha Bhawan.

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal had, earlier, approved Kant’s new assignment.

(PTI)