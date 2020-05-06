Bhubaneswar: The Plus III final semester exams in Odisha will commence after June 20 and will end by July 24, the result of which will be declared by August 31, said the Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo, Wednesday.

The PG final semester exams will be completed by August 20, the result of which would be declared by September 20, the minister stated. This decision was taken at a meeting of the minister with all the vice chancellors through video-conferencing here Wednesday.

In the meeting it was decided that the department will develop an online module for state universities for remote learning from the 2020-21 academic session. The minister also directed that the list of exam dates for UG and PG final semester should be updated to the students on time.

Sahoo, through the video-conferencing with the vice chancellors, decided that for the PG admission this year the entrance exam will be conducted during September-October and classes will start from November.

Also, from May 7, 2020 all the colleges and universities should start operating with one-third of its employees.

The minister will hold a review meeting with VCs of all universities through video-conferencing in every 15 days. All the decisions have been taken in adherence to the state government’s COVID-19 guidelines, said the minister.