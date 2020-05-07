Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to bring domestic tourism to core focus in the post-lockdown phase for the revival of the economy.

It has decided to rejuvenate the tourism sector for upscaling economic activities both in rural and urban areas.

Reviewing the present scenario, chief secretary Asit Tripathy directed to bring domestic tourism to core focus in the post-lockdown phase, as this segment is expected to revive faster than international tourism.

Odisha Tourism will hold roadshows in major cities of neighbouring states and in tier-II cities across the country, to attract domestic tourists.

The tourism department was directed to bring out packages for promoting intra-state tourism.

Tripathy also directed to take proactive steps for attracting private investment in the hospitality and tourism sector, particularly at key tourist locations.

The review meeting decided to prioritise destination development projects like Rambha and Satpada clusters in Chilika, Bhitarkanika national park, Chandrabhaga beach front development and Talsari beachfront development.

It was further decided to explore possibilities of developing Eco-Retreat 2020 hubs in locations like Daringibadi, Debrigarh, Satkosia, Konark and Mahanadi riverbed between Naraj and Dhabaleswar.

Comprehensive development of the Buddhist circuit and Shamuka Project was also brought to focus.

The meeting also discussed the feasibility of rolling out schemes for the promotion of home-stay, heritage hospitality, houseboats, and beach shacks.

Tripathy directed to make detailed operational plans involving various government agencies and key stakeholders.

Tourism secretary Vishal Dev informed that the department has made a holistic assessment of Covid-19 impact on Odisha tourism involving key stakeholders from hotels, restaurants, resorts, tour operators, adventure sports, home-stays and boat operators.

He suggested that on lifting of lockdown, there could be liaison with financial institutions for all possible support to the industry players.

“A special campaign will be taken up for promoting Odisha tourism through Odia cuisine, and, organizing Odia food festivals across six metros along with roadshows across the country. Emphasis will be laid on promoting Odisha as a resilient, unique and safe destination for tourists,” said Dev.

Itineraries for road-trips from destinations like Kolkata, Ranchi, Vizag, Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jamshedpur, and Bokaro are being developed.

