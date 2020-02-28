Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced that it will increase monthly stipend of Rs 1,200 for physically-challenged students of special schools to Rs 1,760.

The enhanced stipend will be disbursed from April 1, 2020.

A monthly assistance of Rs 1,200 to residential students will be enhanced to Rs 1,760 while the day scholars will get an increased stipend from Rs 250 to Rs 370 per month, state minister for social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities (SSEPD) Ashok Chandra Panda said.

An annual allocation of over Rs 3.75 crore has been made for the purpose, he said.

An amount of Rs 2.26 crore will be allocated for purchasing of furniture, sports equipment, computers and installing software in 103 special schools for differently-abled students in the state.

(PTI)