Bhubaneswar: In a major push towards cleanliness and public hygiene, a joint review meeting on the preparedness of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) campaign across all districts and urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state, was held under the chairmanship of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department principal secretary Usha Padhee, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PR&DW) department principal secretary SK Lohani. District Collectors and senior officials from various departments actively participated in the review meeting.

Padhee and Lohani emphasised the importance of adhering to the SHS guidelines and ensuring the timely completion of campaign activities. They also underscored the necessity of coordinated efforts between district administrations, ULBs, and communities to achieve the objectives of a cleaner and healthier Odisha. Padhee highlighted the critical role of the SHS campaign in achieving Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) targets, particularly focusing on waste management, public participation, and sustainable sanitation practices. She urged district officials to engage citizens, community organisations, and local stakeholders to make the campaign a people-driven movement. Speaking on the occasion, Lohani stressed the need for close collaboration between rural and urban authorities to ensure that both Panchayats and ULBs work in synergy.

He noted that effective communication and seamless coordination at the grassroots level will play a crucial role in the success of the campaign. The review meeting also included discussions on monitoring mechanisms, best practices for waste segregation, and innovative approaches to public engagement. Special secretary Rajesh Paravakar Patil and additional secretary Binay Dash, along with other senior officials participated in the discussions, contributing valuable insights to enhance the campaign’s effectiveness.

Collectively, the officials urged the District Collectors to focus on key activities such as cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and community-led waste management systems. The SHS campaign, which is an integral part of the nationwide ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, aims to galvanise public action and foster a sense of shared responsibility towards creating a cleaner India. Odisha’s active involvement in the campaign will further strengthen its position as a leader in sanitation and hygiene management in the country