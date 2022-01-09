Bhubaneswar: After completing the exercises like reservation of seats, the state government has shown its readiness to go for the three-tier panchayat elections.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has issued three calls upon notifications for the polls.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) and (2) of Section 12 of the Odisha Grama Panchayat Act, 1964 (Odisha Act 1 of 1965), read with rule 13 of the Odisha Grama Panchayat Election Rules, 1965, the State Government do hereby call upon all the Grama Panchayats of the State to elect their Ward Members and Sarpanches in accordance with the provisions of the aforesaid Act and the rules made thereunder except Dhinkia Grama Panchayat under Erasama Block of Jagatsinghpur district,” read a notification issued for the elections.

The state government Saturday released the final list of reservations for ZP chairperson posts in the 30 districts for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections.

As per a notification issued by the Panchayati Raj department, 12 seats have been reserved for SC and ST categories – 7 for ST and 5 for SC candidates.

The government has reserved the ZP chief post in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Boudh and Bhadrak districts for SCs while STs would head the ZPs in Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts.

Similarly, ZP chief posts of 18 other districts have been put under unreserved category. Moreover, 50 per cent of the ZP chief posts have been reserved for women.

The districts are Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Khurda, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Puri, Bolangir, Boudh, Malkangiri, Jajpur, Rayagada and Sambalpur.

PNN