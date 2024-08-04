Bhubaneswar: During a meeting to review the industrial scenario in the state Saturday, Industries Department Secretary Hemant Sharma apprised Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi that around 989 proposals have been received by the government for setting up industries. Of them, 674 projects have got the nod of the state government through single window clearance authority.

As many as 352 industries have been provided with land for the establishment of their plants, Sharma said. While work for 183 projects was in progress, 74 industries are in operation in the state, he said.

During the meeting, it was also informed that there were 12 proposals for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the state. Sharma said the Industries department has been putting all-out efforts to implement 41 important investment proposals. Majhi directed the officials concerned to provide support to industries to set up their units in the state as Odisha has a vast potential to grow as an industrially developed state in the country. He also asked the officials to stress on the implementation of projects in the labour-incentive sectors like textiles and food processing. The state government aims at creating 3.5 lakh employment opportunities in Odisha in the next five years. State Industries Minister Sampad Swain and other senior officers were present in the review meeting.