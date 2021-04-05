Bhubaneswar: Tax is the main source of revenue for the government exchequer.

However, due to improper valuation and collection of Odisha Goods and Service Tax (OGST), Odisha Value Added Tax (OVAT), Central Sales Tax (CST) and Odisha Entry Tax (OET), Entertainment Tax (ET), Excise Tax and Professional Tax (PT) by some unscrupulous officials the state government has lost several crores as revenue.

Moreover, tax worth several crores instead of being collected is lying outstanding for last several years. Undervaluation of tax and manipulation has cost the state exchequer of several crores. An examination of 261 cases regarding OGST, OVAT, CST, OET, ET and PT has revealed irregularities to the tune of Rs 528.58 crore.

This serious disclosure has been made in the 2019 report on revenue and economic sector report of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled in the state Assembly, Saturday.

Moreover, industrial firms have illegally drawn up ground water without submitting license fee. The state government has also suffered revenue losses due to the irregularities in the farm loan delivery to the farmers.

The CAG has mentioned in its report that Rs 13,683.71 crore towards payment from VAT, ET and mines were not realized by March 31, 2019.

Out of this, Rs 5,717.34 crore has not been collected and remained outstanding over last five years. Among them, Rs 2,931.56 crore is outstanding towards VAT, Rs 1,230.13 towards ET, Rs 144.95 towards vehicle tax, Rs 1,410.72 crore towards mines.

Serious manipulations have been made in records in tax collection, the CAG report said.

PNN