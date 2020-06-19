Bhubaneswar: Members of all the 10 Central trade unions in the state, Thursday, said that they would support the countrywide protest July 3 against the anti-labour move of the governments.

The trade unions are demanding implementation of Supreme Court’s recommendations over protection to the workers in the Covid-induced lockdown.

Rama Krushna Panda, National Secretary of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), said, “We demand immediate relief to stranded workers, their safe return, food for all returnees, universal ration distribution without conditions, wages to all during the entire lockdown period, cash transfer of Rs 7,500 to all non-income tax paying households, including unorganized labour force for at least six months and put a complete halt to any changes/dilutions in the labour laws,” said Panda.

PNN