Odisha Road Safety Society is conducting online quiz on road safety on daily basis from 4th April till end of shut down. Every day, five winners will receive the cash award of Rs one thousand.
One can also take practice test and LL Mock test.
Visit https://t.co/4FXoGYya3z pic.twitter.com/CqsbbSOWVE
— STA Odisha (@STAOdisha) April 3, 2020
The names of five winners will be announced every day and they will get Rs 1,000 each, Transport Commissioner Sanjeev Panda said.
“As most of the citizens remain indoors, we are introducing few activities relating to road safety to have a meaningful and enriching experience,” Panda said, adding, participants can also get latest updates regarding motor vehicle rules.
The state government has imposed a total shutdown, akin to curfew, in the three cities for 48 hours from 8 pm on Friday during which all essential supplies have been suspended. Only a handful of medicine stores are open with special permission.
Elsewhere in the state, the ongoing lockdown remained in force and essential supplies were available.