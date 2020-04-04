Bhubaneswar: The Odisha transport department Saturday introduced an online quiz competition on road safety in an effort to keep people engaged during the ongoing nationwide lockdown and the state-imposed total shutdown in three cities.

The initiative by the State Transport Authority (STA) will continue till the end of the 21-day lockdown and 48-hour shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak.

Odisha Road Safety Society is conducting online quiz on road safety on daily basis from 4th April till end of shut down. Every day, five winners will receive the cash award of Rs one thousand.

One can also take practice test and LL Mock test.

Visit https://t.co/4FXoGYya3z pic.twitter.com/CqsbbSOWVE — STA Odisha (@STAOdisha) April 3, 2020 The names of five winners will be announced every day and they will get Rs 1,000 each, Transport Commissioner Sanjeev Panda said. “As most of the citizens remain indoors, we are introducing few activities relating to road safety to have a meaningful and enriching experience,” Panda said, adding, participants can also get latest updates regarding motor vehicle rules.

He hoped that with enhanced knowledge, citizens will be more responsible on the road and help the society in improving traffic culture.The quiz will feature 20 questions. The state government has imposed a total shutdown, akin to curfew, in the three cities for 48 hours from 8 pm on Friday during which all essential supplies have been suspended. Only a handful of medicine stores are open with special permission. Elsewhere in the state, the ongoing lockdown remained in force and essential supplies were available.

(PTI)