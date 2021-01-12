Sundargarh: In an untoward incident, a stationary empty truck caught fire in the premises of a cement factory in Kutra police station area in Sundargarh district triggering panic among the cement factory workers and passersby.

While no exact reason of the fire was known immediately, reports said the truck caught fire after coming in contact with a 33 KV live wire at the factory.

As per sources, an empty truck was parked inside the factory. Suddenly, a 33 KV live wire which was in a low-lying condition on the truck came into contact with the vehicle while the driver was lifting its cargo bed.

The truck completely gutted in the fire. A team of fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot and doused the flames after they were informed about the inferno. Kutra police also reached the spot and began an inquiry into the incident.

No major damages, apart from the vehicle, were reported in the incident.

PNN