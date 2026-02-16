New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) disrupting jobs, top technology industry leaders have a clear message for employees — “stay calm and upskill”.

Life-long learning ability is required to swim with the AI tide, and as AI continues to evolve over the next 3-5 years, there will be a lot of workforce restructuring, they said at the AI Impact Summit 2026.

Speaking at a session on “The Future of Employability in the Age of AI”, industry leaders felt that while some existing jobs might become redundant, artificial intelligence will create new job opportunities and employees must be on the lookout to find which skillsets they need to upgrade.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder, Info Edge (which owns Naukri.com) cited the example of the time when computers were brought in to handle functions at the bank. “Nobody lost their job and instead productivity went up,” he said.

Responding to a query on whether AI adoption is going to cost jobs, Bhikchandani’s message to youngsters was “don’t worry about policy. Just think what should you do so that AI does not make you lose your job and instead help you get a job”.

He recommended that youngsters should learn useful AI tools.

“AI is happening, it is relentless, if you don’t do AI, AI will be done to you… Set a personal target of learning how to use three AI platforms within the next three months. The more you do that the more your job is safe,” he said.

Tech industry leaders advised professionals to embrace AI tools and adapt to emerging technologies to remain relevant and secure in the evolving job market.

Sateesh Seetharamiah CEO EdgeVerve (wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys) said AI will act as faster capability multiplier and “life-long learning ability” will be the core mantra to tide over the AI wave.

AI has generated more productivity to businesses, he said, adding that ultimately there has to be a human being to take accountability of the jobs getting done. “So the jobs are not going anywhere, nature of jobs will change.”

Sampark Founder Chairman Vineet Nayar said while 50 per cent of current jobs will go because of AI, 50 pc more jobs will also be created, which would need skilled manpower to handle AI.

“AI offers us a scope to reskill ourselves. But what skills are required (in respective professions) that we need to figure out,” Nayar said.