Los Angeles: Superstar Brad Pitt has expressed interest in working again with his ‘Interview with the Vampire’ co-star Tom Cruise, but only if it doesn’t involve Cruise’s usual high-flying stunts. Pitt joked that he’s willing to collaborate, “as long as I don’t have to hang off an aeroplane.”

Cruise is well-known for performing daring stunts on his own and has once again proved it with the latest “Mission: Impossible” film, which was released in May.

Pitt said he is up to work with the actor again but only if he stays on the ground.

In an interview with entertainment news outlet E!News, the actor was asked about the possibility of their collaboration.

Pitt quipped, “Well, I’m not gonna hang my a*s off aeroplanes and s**t like that, so when he does something again that’s on the ground.”

Directed by Neil Jordan, “Interview with the Vampire” was released in 1994 and was the first and last time, Pitt and Cruise shared the screen space.

Cruise’s latest film, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is the eighth instalment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Pitt is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama “F1“. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is slated to release in theatres June 27.

PTI