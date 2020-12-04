Cuttack: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch busted Thursday night a racket involved in illegal trade of sandalwood under Tangi police limits in this district. Three persons were arrested in this connection and sandalwood worth over Rs 70 lakh was seized.

Also read: Nayagarh-Khurda Road railway line electrification to be completed by March 2021

Acting on a tip-off, STF personnel reached the place where sandalwood was kept by the smugglers inside Dalajodi forest under Tangi police limits. In the process, they also foiled the efforts of the smugglers to sell the sandalwood.

The three arrested have been identified as Hemanta Chhatoi, Kanhu Chanran Bhoi and Dandapani Das. Huge cache of sandalwood weighing around 4.6quintal and some incriminating instruments were seized from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any valid license or authority in support of possessing the sandalwood, police said.

Tangi police have registered a case (No. 248/2020 U/s 379/411/34 of IPC and Section 55-C (2) of the Orissa Forest Act 1972) in this regard. They have also launched a probe to find out if any other persons are involved in the illegal trade. Those arrested would be produced in court Friday.

PNN