Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the State Crime Branch Tuesday arrested a lady kingpin, Didi, and her alleged husband, Sk Ibrahim, for running a flesh trade racket involving Bangladeshi girls in the City and its adjoining areas over past several months. The accused were arrested from Danagoiri area at Pipli. The STF team also detained six other girls.

The team is probing the whereabouts of the couple who stayed at a rented house on Ratha Road in Old Town. The couple had been staying in this house over last two months identifying themselves as a nurse and a tailor. The racket came to the fore when a Bangladeshi lady filed a case of sexual abuse against the manager and another employee of a hotel at Chintamaniswar area under Laxmisagar police limits December 17. Later, Laxmisagar police who kept the Aadhaar card of the young lady for verification found the name and address mentioned in the Aadhaar fake. The lady was later arrested and sent to a short-stay home.

She told media that the kingpin called Anjali Didi has been bringing poor girls from Bangladesh on the pretext of availing them various jobs here. However, later she forced them into flesh trade. She provided them with fake Aadhar cards with false names and addresses.

Anjali was an aide of Sunil Meher, a sex kingpin who had arrested from Kolkata Airport in 2016. Anjali was running the racket with the help of her husband Ibrahim after the arrest of Meher.