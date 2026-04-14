Udala: In a rare display of loyalty and sacrifice, a stray dog named ‘Kali’ died after saving more than 30 children from a venomous snake at Dhirakula village under Udala block in Mayurbhanj district.

Villagers bid an emotional farewell to the animal, performing its last rites with full rituals usually reserved for humans.

Reports said over 30 kindergarten students of Sri Jagannath Sishu Vidya Mandir were sitting outside their school premises around 8:30 am on Monday when a poisonous snake approached them.

‘Kali’ noticed the danger and immediately sprang into action. The dog confronted the snake before it could reach the children. A fierce struggle ensued between the two.

While ‘Kali’ managed to kill the snake, it was bitten on the mouth during the fight and later succumbed to the impact of the venom.

Villagers were grief-stricken after news of Kali’s death spread. Recognising its sacrifice, they organised a ceremonial funeral. The carcass was placed on a trolley, covered with flowers and a white cloth, and taken in a procession around the village before being buried.

Villagers said the dog was dearly loved by everyone and its sacrifice would be remembered forever. “Kali saved the lives of our children and will remain immortal in our hearts,” they said.

The last rites were conducted under the supervision of Ramesh Chandra Prusti, with assistance from several villagers, including Bhagirath Sahu, Danardana Prusti, Kamalakanta Hati, Sarbeswar Hati, Himanshu Hati, Krishna Das and Baidhar Singh and Pramod Sahu.