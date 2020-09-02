Bhubaneswar: A pack of stray dogs foiled an alleged dacoity attempt in Bhubaneswar Tuesday night. The unusual incident took place at Baramunda Housing Board colony here.

According to CCTV footage of the incident, two bike-borne miscreants arrived in the locality at about 2am. One of them could be seen approaching the boundary wall of a house. In the meantime, 10-15 stray dogs attacked and severely injured the duo.

Before fleeing the spot, the two miscreants left a toy gun on the road. It is being suspected that they had brought the toy gun with them for threatening people during the loot bid on being intervened by locals. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby.

Residents of the locality spotted bloodstain on a small portion of the road and the toy gun near it, next morning. On being informed, Khandagiri police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The CCTV footage is being inspected to identify the miscreants.

PNN