A viral video has taken the internet by storm, capturing a dramatic midnight street brawl that unfolded like a scene straight out of a movie.

The viral video, recorded by a stunned bystander, begins with a shirtless man clutching his phone and hurling abuses at random passersby on a busy city street in the dead of night. The man, clearly under the influence, appears injured and bleeding from the head, suggesting an earlier confrontation had already gone sideways.

Without rhyme or reason, the intoxicated individual lashes out at the person filming, snapping and cursing with no provocation. But what happens next has viewers hooked.

In an unprovoked attack, the man suddenly throws a punch at an innocent, shorter bystander who was minding his own business. But the moment he swings, karma strikes like lightning.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Restricted Vids’.

Drunk guy tries to itimidate a smaller dude and finds out🥊 pic.twitter.com/9YEw1gpjsl — Restricted Vids (@RestrictedVids) April 8, 2025

In a split second, the shorter man retaliates with a lethal, well-placed punch that lands square on the drunkard’s face, sending him crashing to the pavement like a house of cards. The street falls silent for a moment as the aggressor lies motionless on the ground.

The video, now trending across social platforms, has triggered a flood of reactions. On X (formerly Twitter), users are applauding the instant justice that the man got, while others lambast the drunken behaviour that endangered innocent people.

“Goddamn bro went down faster than the US stock market,” one user wrote. Another added, “That was a solid right hand by the shorter guy. Thrown with very good technique, snap, and weight…like a piston. Well placed.”

PNN