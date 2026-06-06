Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Friday said Odisha’s culture and traditions have long celebrated a deep bond between people and nature. “On World Environment Day, let us strengthen this timeless commitment and work together to protect our forests, rivers, wildlife, and coastline,” he posted on social media platform X.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister and film actress-cum-MP Kangana Ranaut, who was in Bhubaneswar, planted a tree at the Chief Minister’s official residence as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.