If you’ve ever walked away from an argument wishing you could’ve just landed a punch — but didn’t because, you know, laws exist — Thailand may have cracked the code for guilt-free venting.

A viral video making waves online shows people lining up in Thailand, not for food or selfies, but to throw punches at life-sized mud statues. Yes, you read that right—mud statues. And the best part? These statues might just represent people they hate, exes, annoying coworkers, or whoever has been living rent-free in their minds.

The video shows a crowd of people taking turns throwing jabs and uppercuts at these faceless (or maybe not-so-faceless) figures. While it’s unclear whether the statues are modelled after real enemies or just generic faces, the satisfaction on the participants’ faces is pretty clear: this is some next-level stress relief.

Watch the viral video:

A unique form of stress relief in Thailand.pic.twitter.com/ZOgULLgp3v — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 27, 2025

The clip is captioned: “A unique form of stress relief in Thailand,” and social media users have had a field day with it. One viewer commented, “Am I the only one who doesn’t find any relief in punching someone in the face?” while another wrote, “I guess this is how you make your stress disappear.”

Whether it’s actually therapeutic or just a hilarious outlet for pent-up frustration, the viral video has definitely caught the internet’s attention.

PNN