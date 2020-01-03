Balasore: A college student was critically injured after she was attacked by her private tutor with a sharp weapon at Dehuda village in Bhogarai block of Balasore district Thursday night.

The accused has been identified as Biswajit Nath, a resident of the same village. The victim is a plus-two, first year student.

According to police, the incident took place when Biswajit was teaching the victim. However, in a sudden fit of anger he attacked the girl and slashed her palm and throat. He then immediately fled from the spot.

Hearing the girl’s agonising screams, her family members rushed her to Jaleswar Community Health Centres (CHC). Later, she was shifted to the Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) after her condition deteriorated.

The family members of a victim have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident. Acting on it, police have initiated a manhunt to nab the accused. The police have also seized the bike of the tutor.

A probe has been launched by the police to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

