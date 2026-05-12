Kesinga: A minor student died in a road accident Sunday night under Kesinga police station limits in Kalahandi district, prompting villagers and family members to block the National Highway 26 in protest.

The deceased has been identified as Narasingh Sahu, 17, son of Srikant Sahu of Sukunabhata village.

Family members and villagers staged the road blockade Monday, demanding compensation.

The protest was called off after assurances were given.

According to reports, Narasingh was sitting on a pole on the national highway when an unidentified pickup van travelling from Kesinga towards Bolangir lost control near a turn and struck Narasingh before fleeing the scene.

Family members rushed Narasingh to the Kesinga Community Health Centre.

After initial treatment, he was referred to Bhawanipatna District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Family members staged a blockade Monday morning placing Narasingh’s body on the national highway and using tyres to obstruct traffic.

As a result, vehicles on both sides were stranded.

Kesinga Tehsildar Prashanti Pradhan and police officials reached the scene to pacify the protesters.

The Red Cross reportedly provided Rs 10,000 to the family, with a promise of another Rs 10,000 to be handed over Tuesday.

Following the assurances, the protest was withdrawn around 11 am, and traffic returned to normal, the tehsildar said.