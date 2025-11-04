Bhubaneswar: In a special initiative to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, students across Odisha will come together to sing the song November 7.

The Department of Odia Language and Literature has written to the Department of School and Mass Education and the Higher Education Department, directing them to ensure participation from all schools and colleges in the state.

According to the guidelines, students will gather during morning assemblies to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ as part of the celebrations.

Notably, Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, was adopted as the national song of the Republic of India in 1950. It was written in Sanskritised Bengali by Chatterjee in the 1870s, and was first published in 1882 as part of Chatterjee’s Bengali novel Anandmath.

PNN