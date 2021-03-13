Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education (S&ME) department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said Saturday that all students from Class I to Class VIII will be promoted without appearing any exam.

Schools across Odisha will not reopen in the current academic year. The decision was taken in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the state, the S&ME Minister informed.

However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is to take a final call in this regard, the Minister expressed.

“In view of the current situation due to COVID-19, I have directed to promote all students studying in classes I to VIII to the next higher class. And it is not possible to start the new educational year from April this year. It may begin from June,” Dash stated.

The department had declared the students of Class I to Class VIII ‘all pass’ last year owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

The new academic session may not start from the month of April this year, added Dash.

