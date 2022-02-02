Keonjhar: Peeved over poor mobile network which hindered online studies, several students of remote Talapada panchayat under Telkoi block Tuesday launched a hunger strike and took out a rally to the block office.

According to sources, students of remote hilly regions in the district have been facing loads of difficulties in online studies because of poor mobile network.

“Our studies have been badly affected due to poor mobile network. The only place where mobile network is available is 6 km from our village. Hence, we have no way but to walk 6 km every day to attend online classes,” rued the students.

They also said mobile signals are also not available in other villages like Guruma, Similipal and Rangamatia.

“Although a Jio tower was installed at Talapada a year ago, it is yet to be made operational. We have long been demanding steps to ensure mobile networks in our hilly region, but precious little has been done. So, we under the banner of Talapada Students’ Union started a hunger strike today to draw attention of the administration,” said the agitating students.

When contacted, Telkoi IIC Saiprabha Rout said the Jio tower is yet to be completed. The administration has intimated the company to make the tower functional as soon as possible, the IIC said.

PNN