Kendrapara: Nine students of Mahakalapada-based Sri Sri Baya Baba College, including girls, walked nearly 25 km and knocked on the doors of District Collector Thursday evening to press for fulfillment of their demands.

The students urged District Collector Samarth Verma to look into the problems of the college. They said they have no communication facilities. As there is no compound wall of the college, stray cattle and bulls enter the campus and class rooms, disturbing teaching.

Among their other demands were ladies and gents hostels, a cycle stand and pure drinking water. The students also demanded before the Collector to free the college of encroachments. Verma assured the students to look into their demands.