Mumbai: Indian actress, fashion designer and television presenter Mandira Bedi turns a year older Wednesday. The actress shot into fame with the serial Shanti aired in India’s national channel, Doordarshan.

From the world of television to hosting the cricket series, Mandira has played every role with finesse. She has also appeared in blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

She followed up her career in TV serials with shows like Aurat (DD and Sony), Dushman (DD) and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus) along with hosting duties for ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

Mandira also got herself involved with the Champions Trophies in 2004 and 2006 as well as the Indian Premier League season 2 for Sony Max. She fronted the IPL season 3 coverage for the British Network — ITV. She debuted as a fashion designer during Lakme Fashion Week 2014 with her collection of saris.

Born 15 April 1972, Mandira’s name has gotten herself involved in various controversies. On the occasion of her birthday, let us tell you three such statements of Mandira that created ruckus.

In 2018, Mandira spoke on the casting couch topic. She had said “You can’t put the blame squarely on one person. Casting couch is not just about one person who says, ‘come and compromise’. The other person is also willing to compromise. It’s always a two-way street. People are willing to do whatever it takes to get to where they want to.”

Mandira often posts bold pictures on social media and become the target of other users. She once appeared in the MTV Troll Police and spoke out on being constantly trolled.

According to Mandira, things have undergone a radical change in recent times. “Now things have changed because with social media, anonymity comes to their rescue. But what I have experienced over these years is that Indian men are cowards. Usually, I don’t pay attention to such comments because on one hand I have women who call me their inspiration and on the other hand I have body shaming comments by men,” she said.

Mandira married Raj Kaushal 14 February 1999. It was announced 27 January 2011 that the couple is expecting first child. Bedi gave birth to a boy named Vir 19 June 2011 at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

As of 2013, Mandira and her husband have applied for the process of adopting a girl child to complete their family.