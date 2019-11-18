Mumbai: All eyes are on debutant Saiee Manjrekar who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the third franchise of Salman Khan’s Dabangg. The starlet is already wooing fans with her looks and styles.

The star kid is already quite popular on Instagram where she commands a huge fan following. Her pictures garner thousands of likes and comments from her fans. Even before her debut, Saiee is creating quite a buzz.

Taking to her Instagram story, Saiee recently shared a stunning monochrome picture of herself with her fans. In the picture, Saiee looks absolutely fetching in her black and white selfie. Her open tresses and no make-up look complete her simplistic look.

Daughter of popular Bollywood and Marathi actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars South superstar Sudeep in the role of an antagonist. Sonakshi Sinha will also be seen playing her iconic character of Chulbul Pandey’s wife Rajjo in the third part of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise.

The trailer and songs of the movie has already garnered much appreciation from the audience and critics alike. The film is one of the most awaited films of the year.

‘Dabangg 3’ is slated to hit the theatres December 20, 2019.