South queen Anushka Shetty is a stunner. With back to back hits, the Baahubali actress has established herself as the leading actress down South. She has the credit of romancing all the stars of Tollywood.

Recently, the actress was spotted at Hyderabad airport without makeup. The stunner visited London for the special screening of Baahubali: The Beginning, held at the Royal Albert Hall on October 19th.

Anushka Shetty, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati along with director SS Rajamouli reunited for the magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning’s screening.

Ahead of the event, Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a picture along with Anushka Shetty and others. He wrote, “It’s a #RoyalReunion in London with my #Baahubali team!.” It was a grand night and these Telugu stars surely had a gala time together. However, Prabhas and Anushka clearly avoided getting clicked in a single frame together at the London event.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will next be seen in R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham. Anuska Shetty will be seen playing the role of Sakshi, a mute artist in the film.