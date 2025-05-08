Bhubaneswar: A new symbol of women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship was unveiled with the opening of the Subhadra Shakti Café in the serene Anandabana area of Kalinga Nagar. The café, run entirely by members of the Bhuasuni self-help group (SHG), was inaugurated recently by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

Speaking at the event, Parida said, “Every initiative like this brings us closer to a self-reliant Viksit Odisha. We are not just promoting livelihoods—we are nurturing leaders.

The café is more than just a food outlet—it is a symbol of transformation and opportunity.” The café reflects the continuing success of the state’s flagship Mission Shakti programme, which empowers women through training, enterprise development, and collective strength. All staff members have received professional hospitality training at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Bhubaneswar, enabling them to manage the café with competence and confidence. The café offers a diverse menu featuring nutritious breakfast items, fresh juices, herbal teas, smoothies, and mocktails. Beyond food, it serves as a platform for SHG women to step into entrepreneurship, manage operations, and serve their community with pride.

