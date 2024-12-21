Bhubaneswar: The fourth-phase disbursement of Subhadra Yojana’s first instalment will be made in January 2025, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida informed Saturday.

The verification and e-KYC process for all eligible beneficiaries will be completed by December 30, 2024, she added, noting that the funds will be disbursed in January 2025.

Subhadra Yojana, a flagship scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Odisha on September 17, aims to support women aged 21 to 60 with Rs 50,000 in assistance, distributed over 10 instalments of Rs 5,000 each.

PNN