Bhubaneswar: Amidst heated political debate over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the implementation of the SUBHADRA Yojana, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced Saturday that the first instalment of the scheme, originally scheduled for Raksha Bandhan, will now be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi September 17.

Parida made this announcement during a party program in Puri, addressing criticism from Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, who had earlier questioned the guidelines set forth by the BJP government.

In her statement, Parida clarified that 1.08 crore women have been included in the list of beneficiaries for the SUBHADRA Yojana. She emphasized that the scheme will extend its benefits to widows, Divyang women, and women artists who are already receiving allowances.

“If a woman wishes to register for the scheme, she can do so through a self-declaration process, which will require approval from the local MLA. Additionally, women who turn 21 by July 1, 2024, will also be eligible for the benefits under the scheme,” Parida added.

PNN