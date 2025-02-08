Bhubaneswar: The fourth phase funds of Subhadra Yojana’s first instalment was disbursed Saturday. Attending a special event held in Odisha’s Jajpur, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi distributed the fourth phase money of the women-centric scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who was present at the event, announced that the second instalment will be released March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. She assured that beneficiaries who missed the first instalment would receive their pending amount along with the second instalment.

“Other beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana facing delays due to issues with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will also receive their funds March 8. I urge them to complete necessary formalities, including NPCI verification and e-KYC updates, by visiting their respective bank branches,” she said.

She also highlighted the success of the scheme, stating that it has benefited 98 lakh women in the last seven months.

Applicants can visit the official website of Subhadra Yojana i.e. https://subhadra.odisha.gov.in/ to check their status and to get updated information.

Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious women welfare scheme of the BJP-led government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, September 17, 2023.

The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

PNN & Agencies