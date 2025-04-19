Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will disburse financial assistance under the Subhadra Yojana April 24, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced Friday.

Parida said that women who applied by March 31 will be eligible for this round of disbursement. Around 1.7 lakh women are set to receive two installments at once, amounting to Rs 10,000.

She clarified that this is not a new instalment but will be credited to the accounts of new applicants who submitted their forms by March 31.

“This is a significant moment for women who have been waiting for Subhadra Yojana benefits. The funds will be credited April 24,” Parida said.

A special event will be held in Puri for the disbursement, coinciding with the state’s annual observance of Panchayati Raj Diwas.

Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious women’s welfare scheme of the BJP government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, September 17, 2024.

The scheme is designed to provide eligible women between the age group of 21-60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. So far, more than 1 crore women have been included under the scheme.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each — one on Rakhi Purnima, and the other on International Women’s Day, March 8.

