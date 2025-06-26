Bhubaneswar: The fourth governing council meeting of the Subhadra Society, chaired by Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, approved the release of the third installment of the Subhadra scheme on Raksha Bandhan, August 9. The meeting was held Wednesday at the conference hall of Lok Seva Bhawan.

The meeting also approved the administrative and associated expenditures of the scheme incurred so far. Additionally, a presentation was also made regarding the preparations and methodology of a study, titled ‘Impact of Subhadra in Districts of Odisha’, to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi.

In this context, detailed discussions were held on the impact of Subhadra assistance across all beneficiary categories, its utilisation, and digital financial inclusion. Following a prior decision, a field survey will be conducted from the first week of July by college girls (Subhadra reviewers) in collaboration with IIM-Sambalpur. IIM-Sambalpur will provide full support for data collection, tools, training, and analysis. The meeting also focused on skill development for beneficiaries to ensure the effective use of Subhadra assistance, with collaborative discussions involving the Skill Development department.

