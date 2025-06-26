Chhendipada: In a tragic incident, a Gajasathi (member of an elephant squad) was killed in an elephant attack while driving a herd away from Dangadhar Sahi, Katada Bhagirathipur village under Jarpada forest range in Angul district late Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Jugal Nayak of Katada village. The incident sparked tension in the area as kin and locals demanded compensation by putting up the body at the spot for over 10 hours. Jarpada Ranger Madhav Nayak, ACF Krushna Chandra Sahu, Jarpada IIC Manoj Kumar Pradhan accompanied by forest and police personnel, reached the spot and tried to placate the agitators. The agitators relented after Jarpada ranger announced compensation as per government norms and service to the next of kin.

Later, the Jarpada police handed over the body to the kin after a post-mortem. The incident occurred when the Gajasathis were driving away an elephant herd which had strayed into Dangadhar Sahi area, when Nayak came face to face with an elephant. The animal picked him up with its tusks and battered him to the ground, resulting in his death.