Mumbai: For years people have known her as the ‘Dil Chahta Hai girl’ Actor Suchitra Pillai is hoping her latest Netflix series Betaal will help newer audiences discover her work.

Films Suchitra has featured in

Suchitra has featured in films such as Page 3, Fashion, and Dil Chahta Hai. In the last movie she played ‘Priya’, the girlfriend of Saif Ali Khan’s character, ‘Sameer’.

Excited with new role

“It’s exciting for an actor to have their work discovered by a new audience, thanks to the digital platforms. So many years later, people still say ‘Oh you’re the ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ girl!’ There are certain characters which stick with you,’ Suchitra said Tuesday.

“I’m happy to have been a part of something like that one (film). But I think after this, people will change their opinion. They will turn around and say, ‘Aren’t you that one from Betaal?” I haven’t been seen in this avatar before and I’m looking forward to their (audience) reactions,” Suchitra added.

In praise of OTT platforms

The actor has also done several TV shows including Hip Hip Hurray and 24. She said the best part about featuring on a web series is its reach.

“Such good work is happening around for everyone now. These platforms ensure people will step up and notice your work. It is something actors really like,” asserted Suchitra.

Betaal, started streaming from Sunday. It chronicles the story of officials who are hired to displace tribal villagers to make way for a new highway. However, they end up unearthing an old curse and an army of British soldier-zombies.

The show is written and directed by Patrick Graham, who previously helmed the horror series Ghoul for ‘Netflix’.

Trying out ‘something new’

On this new horror series, the 49-year-old Suchitra plays the commandant of her squad in ‘Counter Insurgency Police Department’.

Pillai said Betaal offered her an opportunity try out something new in her career spanning over 25 years.

“I had auditioned for the part which went really well. Later, when I met Patrick, we got along like a house on fire. There was no awkwardness, it was very easy. When I read a few more scenes after my auditions, I was blown away. I jumped at the opportunity to do the show,” gushed Suchitra.

The series also stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami and Siddharth Menon. It has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’.

