Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently turned 21. Suhana, who is active on social media, is often seen having fun with her friends.

Recently a picture of Suhana is going viral, in which she is seen having fun in a Jacuzzi while partying on a yacht with her girl gang. The picture is going viral on social media.

Like Suhana Khan, her friends are also avid social media users. Recently, Suhana’s friends Alana Markel and Priyanka Kedia shared some pictures on Instagram.

Suhana Khan has made a heart emoji by commenting in the pictures. Although Suhana is standing behind in the picture, it is not clear what she is wearing, but the fans are guessing that she must have worn a bikini like the rest of their friends.

On the occasion of her birthday, Suhana is seen having a fabulous party with her friends in New York. Apart from this, a video of Suhana has also appeared, in which she is seen playing with a balloon.

Earlier, Suhana Khan was also spotted twinning with her friends in black – needless to say Suhana was the show stealer. These photos too could very well be from Suhana’s extended birthday celebrations.

On Sunday, Suhana marked her 21st birthday with this gorgeous photo of herself. Suhana, known for being a fashionista in the making, looked every bit stunning in pastel bodycon dress with cut-outs for her birthday.

Suhana Khan goes to New York’s Columbia University and aspires to be an actress.