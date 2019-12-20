Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of those star kids who is very active on social media for her photos and often stays in the headlines for her gorgeous pictures.

Even though her Instagram account isn’t public, her pictures go viral as soon as they hit the internet. She has close friends in this industry with whom she hangs out with and enjoys a huge fan base on social media.

In the latest picture, we can see the star kid posing with a friend at a party. The party is rumoured to be a ‘pre-Christmas bash’ for her squad. Talking about her looks, Suhana looked gorgeous in a mini embellished dress which had a bit of a retro inspired work on it. She optioned for long hair into messy loose curls and had put a dash of bold lipstick.

Take a look:

Notably, Suhana is currently studying in New York University. She starred in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno, co-starring Robin Gonella. Her performance in this love themed video was lauded by fans on social media.