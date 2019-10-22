Mumbai: Like many other star kids, daughter of king khan, Suhana Khan, remains under the spotlight.

Some of them keep away from the limelight but their photos surface on the internet, thanks to their fan clubs.

Currently, Suhana is in New York for her higher education and her photos with her friends make their way to social media.

In a recent photo shared by a fan club, Shah Rukh’s daughter can be seen clad in a casual avatar in a white t-shirt and jeans and sporting a black cowboy hat.

Suhana graduated from Ardingley College, London. Now, she has taken admission in New York University to study filmmaking. It is believed that Suhana can make her Hindi film debut sooner than later.

The teaser of Suhana’s first short film was revealed recently. Her short film name is The Gray Part of the Blue directed by Suhana’s classmate Theo Gimeno.

Gimeno shared the film’s teaser on Instagram, which features Suhana. Apart from the star kid, the movie also stars Robin Gonnella.

Earlier, Suhana had played the lead in a theatrical performance, and now all eyes are set on her big screen debut.

She has an elder brother Aaryan Khan and a younger brother named AbRam, who stay in Mumbai with parents.