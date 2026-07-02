By Dwarka Prasad Patnaik, OP

Chhatrapur: A sub-contractor allegedly attempted suic*de by climbing onto a machine at the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) feeding plant in Aryapalli, on the outskirts of Chhatrapur, Wednesday, claiming he had not been paid for work executed at the facility.

The man, identified as K. Mahendra Reddy, alleged that Saraswati Builders, the Gujarat-based contractor awarded the project by IREL, had failed to clear his pending dues despite repeated assurances.

He also claimed he had been threatened by local miscreants after demanding payment. Police and IREL security personnel rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident.

Following prolonged negotiations, police personnel climbed onto the machine, rescued Reddy and brought him to the Aryapalli Marine Police Station.

Reddy claimed Saraswati Builders owed him Rs 1.25 crore for transport and other work carried out at the plant since November 2025. According to him, the parties later agreed to settle the claim at Rs 73 lakh, of which only a portion has been paid, while the remaining amount is still outstanding.