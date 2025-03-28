Udala: The death of a Class IX girl student at the Anwesha hostel, meant for tribal girls in Udala, Mayurbhanj district, has taken a new turn after the discovery of a suicide note Thursday. The note suggests the girl ended her life over a love affair, police officials investigating the death confirmed while ruling out the involvement of hostel authorities and others. Police have registered a case of unnatural death (15/25) and started an investigation.

However, the incident triggered panic among the hostel residents. Out of 170 students, 23 fled the hostel for their homes late Wednesday night with their guardians. Guardians blamed poor security and negligence in the hostel for the death of the girl student. Guardians Tripti Manjari Patra and Rozalin Patra voiced concerns, stating that their children no longer feel safe at the hostel. Family members of the deceased student accused the hostel management of negligence, claiming that inadequate safety measures led to the tragic death. After reports surfaced, members of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bhanja Sena, a local outfit, staged a protest Thursday on the Udala hospital premises demanding compensation for the deceased student’s family. On being informed about the protest, Kaptipada Sub-Collector Sushant Kumar Barik, project administrator Narendra Khamari, and other officials visited the site to pacify the agitators. They provided an immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 from the district Red Cross fund to the deceased student’s family, with the sub-collector assuring further support. Authorities are continuing the investigation to uncover the complete circumstances surrounding the incident.

Notably, a parents’ meeting was held at the hostel Wednesday. After attending the meeting, the parents of the deceased student returned to their residence under Khunta police limits. However, during the evening prayer session, the student was found missing. Following a search, her body was discovered hanging on the second-floor balcony of the hostel. After being informed, the student’s parents rushed back to the hostel. According to the student’s father, she had been suffering from epilepsy and was receiving treatment from a traditional healer. Police initially began investigating the incident from an angle of superstitious practices and traditional healing.

However, the case took a new turn after a suicide note was recovered by a forensic team. Police have launched an investigation into the phone number mentioned in the note. Additionally, suspicion has arisen as CCTV cameras on the second floor were found to be non-functional. Furthermore, the student’s feet were reportedly touching the ground, raising doubts about the circumstances of her death.